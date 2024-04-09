Cheyenne Police release bodycam footage of police-involved shooting

(Cheyenne, WY) – *WARNING: The video below contains strong language and content that could be disturbing to some people*

The Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place inside of a residence on Fishing Bridge Road. Cheyenne Police issued a press release about the March 8th incident;

On Friday, March 8 Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a shooting, resulting in the death of the suspect.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm at a residence near the 5200 block of Fishing Bridge. Dispatch relayed that the suspect, later identified as Patrick Flores, 47, from Cheyenne, was shooting the firearm and his wife was heard screaming.

Responding officers approached the front door and made multiple announcements, commanding the occupants to exit, but there was no response. A woman screamed from inside and officers breached the front door. As officers entered, they encountered Flores who was shooting his weapon and returned fire.

In accordance with the CPD’s policies, the investigation has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and remains ongoing. Three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

*Warning: This video contains strong language, as well as images which could be disturbing to some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

*Disclaimer: Audio has been redacted as appropriate to protect personal privacy and officer tactics. Unedited video will be maintained and provided to the investigating authority.