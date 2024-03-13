State shooting complex task force to review eight letters of interest Friday, including one from Fremont County

The Wyoming Legislature’s State Shooting Complex Oversight Task Force will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, online and at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.

The purpose of the meeting is to review letters of interest that were submitted to the Task Force, consider proposed changes and additions to the final request for proposals, and finalize the proposal process, according to the legislative website.

The agenda for the meeting indicates that the Fremont County Association of Governments has submitted a letter of interest, along with:

-Campbell County

-Central Wyoming (Natrona County)

-City of Cheyenne

-Hot Spring County

-Park County

-Town of Guernsey

-Uinta County

All of the letters of interest are posted in the meeting materials, including the one from FCAG, which is also available here.

Two sites

The FCAG letter features two potential sites that could host the state shooting complex: a 75 square mile area west of Boysen Reservoir, and a 17.5 square mile area east of Boysen Reservoir. h/t FCAG via Wyoming Legislature h/t FCAG via Wyoming Legislature

FCAG said the larger site is their “primary focus.”

“Situated adjacent to Boysen Reservoir to the west, it boasts excellent accessibility directly from State Highway 26,” the FCAG letter states. “With the scenic backdrop of Wind River Canyon and the Owl Creek Mountains to the north, the vistas and views at this location are truly stunning.”

Meeting details

Friday’s meeting will be held in person in Cheyenne, with a live video stream available on the Legislature’s YouTube channel.

“A limited number of participants can sign up to provide public comment virtually for a specific agenda item,” the meeting description states. “Please fill out the public comment form to ensure the Committee knows you intend to provide public comment virtually. Only those that fill out the form to provide public comments virtually and who receive a Zoom invite from the Legislative Service Office will be permitted into the Zoom meeting to testify.”

The deadline to request to provide virtual testimony is 5 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, or to request special accommodations to attend the meeting, contact the LSO at (307) 777-7881 or email [email protected].

Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, is a member of the task force.