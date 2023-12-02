Which bowl game will Wyoming end up in? Here’s what the experts are saying

(Wyoming) – The Wyoming Cowboys concluded the 2023 regular season 8-4 overall, which will qualify them for their sixth bowl appearance under Head Coach Craig Bohl.

We’ll officially know sometime Sunday where the Pokes will be bowling, but we thought it might be fun to run down the current bowl projections from some of the nation’s top college football analysts.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network – New Mexico Bowl Vs. New Mexico State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Vs. Kansas

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Vs. Bowling Green

Brad Crawford, 24/7 Sports – New Mexico Bowl Vs. New Mexico State

Bryan Fischer, FOX Sports – Armed Forces Bowl Vs. Old Dominion

In the last ten years under Coach Bohl, Wyoming has appeared twice in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, twice in the Arizona Bowl and once in the defunct Poinsettia Bowl.

County 10 will update the official selection as it comes in Sunday, December 3rd.

