More

    Cincinnati Bengals’ Logan Wilson chats Wyoming memories, Josh Allen and what it’s like playing in the NFL

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    Getty Images

    (Wyoming) – Former Natrona County High School and University of Wyoming student-athlete Logan Wilson joined the County 10 Sports Podcast this week.

    We chat about growing up in Casper, his favorite memories while donning the brown and gold and his proposal at War Memorial Stadium. Logan also responds to questions about the state’s love for Josh Allen, who the toughest opponent he’s faced so far is and whether he’d rather record a sack or an interception.

    Check out the full interview in the player below, or by searching for the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.