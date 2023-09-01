Where to WATCH and LISTEN Fremont County Friday Night Lights!

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 is proud to once again be the home of Riverton High School and Lander Valley High School football coverage.

Beginning next week, John Gabrielsen returns with our ‘County 10 Game of the Week’ which will feature other local teams!

In week one of the regular season, the Lander Tigers host the Green River Wolves and the Riverton Wolverines host the Cody Broncs. You can WATCH both of those games RIGHT HERE!

Lander games can also be heard on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, while Riverton games will air on 105.1 JACK-FM.

Here’s a timeline of broadcast events this Friday night;

5:00 p.m. Countdown to Kickoff Show with Wyatt Burichka and Jerrad Anderson – LVHS Stream + KOVE Radio

5:30 p.m. Porter’s Tailgate Show LVHS Vs. Green River with Wyatt Burichka – LVHS Stream + KOVE Radio

6:00 p.m. LVHS Kickoff – LVHS Stream + KOVE Radio

6:30 p.m. Porter’s Tailgate Show RHS Vs. Cody with Jerrad Anderson and Scott Fuller – RHS Stream + 105.1 JACK FM

7:00 p.m. RHS Kickoff – RHS Stream + 105.1 JACK FM

