Step inside history: The National Museum of Military Vehicles presents the M4A3E8 Sherman Tank experience

(Dubois, WY) — The National Museum of Military Vehicles is thrilled to announce a special event that invites the public to literally step inside history. On March 16th and 17th, as well as April 6th and 7th, visitors will have the unique opportunity to climb inside the legendary M4A3E8 (Easy Eight) Sherman Tank, displayed prominently in the Rotunda of American Combat Vehicles in the General George C. Marshall Gallery.

This event offers an extraordinary chance for attendees to gain exclusive access to one of the most iconic military vehicles of World War II. The Easy Eight, renowned for its role in the liberation of Europe, will be open for exploration, allowing for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity and a tangible connection with military history.

Event Highlights:

Climb Aboard the Easy 8: Experience firsthand the interior of the Easy 8 tank, a symbol of American bravery and engineering prowess.

Capture the Moment: Take unforgettable photos inside this historic vehicle, creating lasting memories.

Discover and Learn: Our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to share fascinating stories about the Easy 8’s contributions to military history and answer any questions.

Admission Information:

Join us for this unparalleled event with just the regular Museum admission fee. In recognition of their service, veterans and active-duty military personnel, as always, are granted complimentary admission. The Museum’s doors will be open from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Ensuring Your Safety:

The safety and enjoyment of our visitors are paramount. We will provide ladders and staff assistance to ensure a safe and educational experience for everyone involved.

Event Details:

Dates: March 16 & 17, April 6 & 7

Time: 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: The National Museum of Military Vehicles, located just 8 miles southeast of Dubois, Wyoming.

This event is perfect for military history enthusiasts, veterans, active service members, young learners, and families seeking a unique outing. It’s more than just an event; it’s an opportunity to honor American freedom and the sacrifices of those who have served.

Save the Date and join us to make history come alive. Let’s honor American freedom together and make a memorable impact on all who attend.

