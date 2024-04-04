Coffee Time: You can play the part of audience detective at the interactive LVHS production of ‘The Westing Game’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Angela Pettibone and select cast members of the Lander Valley High School production of ‘The Westing Game.’ Play director Angela Pettibone poses with some of the show’s performers. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Pettibone is the director of the play, which will be running tonight through April 6, and shared that this rendition of the famous mystery is special because there is audience interaction involved, where attendees and can guess who the perpetrator is and take notes throughout the performance.

The play will take place on the date mentioned above at 7pm each night in the LVHS auditorium, and as always, is free with a suggested monetary donation.

In addition to getting the lowdown on the play, cast members gave us a teaser of what is surely to be a hilarious and animated performance.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below for the teaser and all the details!

