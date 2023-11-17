WhatsHappening: Wyoming Citizens Initiative to hold public town hall in Riverton Saturday to discuss proposed tax exemption bill

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Citizens Initiative will be holding a public town hall in Riverton tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM, in the Riverton Holiday Inn.

The group was formed by former gubernatorial candidate Brent Bien, his campaign manager Richard Webber and Cheryl Aguilar of Thermopolis, with local business owner Jeff Martin serving as the Initiative Captain in Fremont County.

The Initiative has proposed a bill to limit property tax in Wyoming through a Homeowners Property Exemption that would establish a property tax exemption for qualified homeowners’ primary residence in the amount of 50% of the property’s assessed value.

The bill has met all the State requirements and is now in circulation for signatures, with some counties already meeting the signature requirement of 15% of the counties’ registered voters.

Martin shared that Fremont County is at about 50% of the 2,100 signatures needed, and those who wish to sign the petition will have to sign one of the physical copies located at the Silver Spur Lanes Bowling Alley, NAPA, the FedEx drop center at the tannery and Stroker’s USA in Lander; Twice But Nice Thrift Store in Riverton; and the Kinnear store for those in the Kinnear/Pavillion area.

Bien, Weber and Aguilar will serve as the speakers at the town hall, where they will provide further information and field questions from the audience.

To hear more about the event, the bill and Initiative, check out the most recent episode of Coffee Time below with guests Bien, Weber and Martin.

