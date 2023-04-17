Whatshappening: Trinity Lutheran School Online Silent Auction is live through April 30th

Trinity Lutheran School in Riverton is hosting an online silent auction through April 30th!

Register with an email and login to bid

Use a screen name if you would like to keep your identity secret

Please share this link with your friends and family to support the school

Winning bid items will need to be picked up at the school the week after the close of the auction. (Call the school to make special arrangements for pickup or delivery.) Payments must be made at the time of pickup with cash, check or credit card.

Advertisement

Trinity Lutheran School, located at 419 E. Park Ave. in Riverton, was established in 1991 with preschool through 8th grade. The school employs a classical education method of teaching which strives for Christian content, academic excellence, behavioral discipline and direct instruction in small, multi-grade classrooms. For further information, call the school at 307-857-5710, come visit, or view the webpage at https://www.trinitylutheranschool.net/