Trinity Lutheran School Registration is Now Open

Trinity Lutheran School is now accepting registrations for the 2024-25 school year! Trinity Lutheran School is accepting students in Preschool 3 through grade 6 and offering FULL DAY Preschool 4!

Focusing on a Classical, Christ-centered education. Spaces are limited so reserve your child’s spot today!

Accredited by The Consortium For Classical Lutheran Education and National Lutheran School Accreditation.

For more information, stop by the school at 419 E. Park Ave. in Riverton, call the school office at 857-5710, or email [email protected].

Sponsored ad paid for by Trinity Lutheran School