    Support Trinity Lutheran School’s Online Silent Auction

    Trinity Lutheran School is currently hosting an online silent auction to raise funds for its commitment to providing a quality classical Lutheran education. The auction is live now and will close on Sunday, May 5th at 9:00 p.m.

    Why Support the Auction?

    Proceeds from the auction directly benefit the school’s students. These funds help the school foster a positive learning environment where students can grow academically and spiritually.

    How to Participate

    The auction closes on May 5th, and winning items must be picked up from the school. Payment can be made online with PayPal or at pickup using cash, check, or credit card.

    About Trinity Lutheran School

    Located at 419 E. Park Ave in Riverton, Trinity Lutheran School offers a classical Lutheran education for students from preschool through 6th grade. To learn more, call 307-857-5710 or visit their website here.

    This is a wonderful opportunity to support a valuable educational institution in our community!

