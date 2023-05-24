Trinity Lutheran End of the Year Program – Salute to Mr. Coniglio

The 33rd Trinity Lutheran School End of the Year program had a special meaning this time with the retirement of beloved middle school teacher Steve Coniglio. For 27 years, Mr. C, as the kids call him was a mainstay of the upper grades at the Classical Lutheran School on Park Avenue in Riverton. Trinity Lutheran Middle School students donned sunglasses to sing Amazing Grace – h/t Wayne Nicholls

Mr. C was honored by 18 present and former female teachers who took part in presenting memorable events that he had done at the school. In addition, 75 current and former students showed up to honor him as well. Steve Coniglio, with a host of former female colleagues behind him, thanked the audience for his surprise recognition – h/t Wayne Nicholls Steve Conlglio took a seat as present and former staff members spoke about him – h/t Wayne Nicholls

These students represent a wide gamut of adult occupations including teachers, doctors, attorneys, engineers, business people, nurses, and a wide range of skilled tradespeople. They all signed a card thanking Mr. C for his long service and innovative instructional technique.

Trinity Middle School students played the hand chimes – h/t Wayne Nicholls

Trinity upper elementary students played handbells – h/t Wayne Nicholls

The assembly also said goodbye to upper-elementary teacher Breanna Erdman who has decided to leave the classroom and pursue other possible career paths. Trinity Lutheran pre-school students sang Two Little Eyes – h/t Wayne Nicholls

The program was under the direction of former head teacher, kindergarten teacher, and music teacher Susan Tucker. Mrs. Tucker wrote the program, taught the students their parts, and accompanied the many songs the children, from three-year-old preschool students to the graduating eighth graders sang. Trinity kindergarten and first-grade students sang Listen! God is Calling – h/t Wayne Nicholls A section of Trinity Lutheran School students singing – h/t Wayne Nicholls

Trinity Lutheran is currently seeking applicants for the 4-5th grade elementary, and the 6-8th grade middle teaching positions. Trinity MIddle School students spelled out farewell to Mr. C – h/t Wayne Nicholls