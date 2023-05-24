Trinity Lutheran End of the Year Program – Salute to Mr. Coniglio

The 33rd Trinity Lutheran School End of the Year program had a special meaning this time with the retirement of beloved middle school teacher Steve Coniglio. For 27 years, Mr. C, as the kids call him was a mainstay of the upper grades at the Classical Lutheran School on Park Avenue in Riverton.
Mr. C was honored by 18 present and former female teachers who took part in presenting memorable events that he had done at the school. In addition, 75 current and former students showed up to honor him as well.
These students represent a wide gamut of adult occupations including teachers, doctors, attorneys, engineers, business people, nurses, and a wide range of skilled tradespeople. They all signed a card thanking Mr. C for his long service and innovative instructional technique.
The assembly also said goodbye to upper-elementary teacher Breanna Erdman who has decided to leave the classroom and pursue other possible career paths.
The program was under the direction of former head teacher, kindergarten teacher, and music teacher Susan Tucker. Mrs. Tucker wrote the program, taught the students their parts, and accompanied the many songs the children, from three-year-old preschool students to the graduating eighth graders sang.
Trinity Lutheran is currently seeking applicants for the 4-5th grade elementary, and the 6-8th grade middle teaching positions.