It’s Cabbage Burger time – support this Trinity Lutheran School fundraiser before they’re sold out!

It’s Back! The annual German Cabbage Burger Sale to support Trinity Lutheran School in Riverton.

If you’ve purchased these in the past, then you know…they’re amazing! They also sell out fast. So, get your order in NOW!

What is a cabbage burger? They are a delicious yeast bread stuffed with ground beef, cabbage and onion, seasoned to perfection and baked to a golden brown. They are easy to reheat while they’re fresh, and they freeze well to enjoy later!

They are $25 for a pan of 6 burgers.

Orders will be ready for pickup at the FREMONT CENTER at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Thursday, September 21st from 5 to 7pm and Friday, September 22nd from 3 to 6pm. You can also call the school to make special arrangements for pickup.

This deadline is Friday, September 15th at 4pm – so don’t wait!

Ways to order:

Download the PDF order form, fill it out and return to the school at 419 E. Park Ave in Riverton with payment – or mail the form with payment – or just stop by the school to make your order and pay.

Call the school at 307-857-5710 to place your order and mail payment or stop by the school to make payment. Trinity cannot accept credit card payments at this time.