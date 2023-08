(Riverton, WY) – On Monday, August 7, from 6-8 pm at the sunset arena at the fairgrounds in Riverton come show your support for 11-year-old Raven Vukich who is about to have open heart surgery.

Bring a horse to ride (or not), play games, and enjoy homemade ice cream and brownies!

Raven is a junior princess for the Fremont County Rodeo Royalty and was recently featured on County 10 with her goat Bunny at the Fremont County Fair.

