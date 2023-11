(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Ice Hockey is hosting its first-ever Native American Heritage Dinner on November 29 at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Building starting at 6 p.m.

This is for all Fremont County ice players, and the community is welcome to come and support, shared Shawna Prather.

You are asked to RSVP due to limited space. Details are shared on the flyer below.

h/t Shawna Prather