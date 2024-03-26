Activate10: ‘Wings of Eagles’ fundraiser happening April 13

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Wings of Eagles is a fundraiser for Eagles Hope Transitions. The event will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in St. Margaret’s gym.

Tickets are $50 each or corporate tables are available with options for eight or 10 seats. To purchase a ticket or corporate table, please call (307) 463-2020.

There will be a live and silent auction. Eagles Hope is seeking donations for both auctions. Please call the above number to donate.

Kai Espresso from Hudson is the caterer for the evening’s pasta dinner.

In addition to dinner and auctions, you will get to hear the success stories from past residents.

Eagles Hope Transitions was founded in 2014 as a faith-based nonprofit after a young, unhoused community member froze to death. It serves all Fremont County residents and provides a safe and sober living environment, according to its mission statement.

It’s a common misconception that Eagles Hope won’t help anyone who isn’t sober. That is not true. They will help anyone who asks for help. They may not get to stay on their campus, but they will find help.

Eagles Hope is currently serving 30 families and has served 56 families since January.

In 2023, they served 217 families with the help of grants, city and county funds, and community donations.

Missing this year from their income is the Community Service Block Grant, which made up a significant portion of their funding. This loss has caused several nonprofits in the community to struggle, and Eagles Hope is no exception.