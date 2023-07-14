#WhatsHappening: 30th annual International Climbers’ Festival events taking place now, all weekend

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

(Lander, WY) – The 30th Annual International Climbers’ Festival kicked off Thursday, July 13 with the opening day welcoming events and Central Bank and Trust Art Crawl, and more climbing fun continues throughout the entire weekend.

The Trade Fair and daily clinics in Lander City Park have been in full swing since 2:00 PM today, and you don’t want to miss the Daniel Mock Dyno Comp, which starts in just a few minutes at 6:00 PM.

You can find the full schedule of events for the weekend here, listen to festival Director Val Shao chat about the weekend here, and check out some photos of the Friday festivities below.

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
