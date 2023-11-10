More

    What is the risk of losing your job to AI in Wyoming?

    Jerrad Anderson
    Andriy Onufriyenko, Getty Images

    (Wyoming) – Like it or not, artificial intelligence is here to stay. And while there are dozens of positive possibilities with it, what does it mean for the future of your job?

    The group, BetKentucky has looked into exactly that with regards to several of the most popular careers in the state. Here’s what they found;

    Here is a Top 10 table of Wyoming’s most common jobs (based on number of employees) that are at risk of getting replaced by AI:

    Popularity of Job in WyomingJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
    2Office Clerks, General7,380$37,720100%
    14Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks3,500$37,560100%
    25Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers2,270$30,580100%
    3Fast Food and Counter Workers6,470$23,33099%
    46Fast Food Cooks1,280$23,28098%
    43Driver/Sales Workers1,370$22,49096%
    26Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive2,200$37,68094%
    35Receptionists and Information Clerks1,680$29,65093%
    36Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers1,620$37,62091%
    4Cashiers6,050$23,24088%
    BetKentucky

    However, it’s not all bad news for the people of Wyoming. Here are the jobs that have the lowest risk of getting taken over by AI:

    Popularity of Job in WyomingJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
    27Electricians2,190$61,2605%
    44Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers1,300$60,0405%
    7Registered Nurses4,890$75,00010%
    22Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education2,520$60,65012%
    21First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers2,570$75,31014%
    31Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education1,840$60,90015%
    20Carpenters2,580$48,03018%
    50Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters1,090$48,00021%
    33First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers1,770$77,63026%
    49Childcare Workers1,150$23,34032%
    BetKentucky

    And, here is the Top 10 Most Popular Jobs in Wyoming, and the risk of losing the job to AI :

    Popularity of Job in WyomingJobNumber of EmployeesAverage SalaryRisk of Losing Job to AI
    1Retail Salespersons8,060$28,50066%
    2Office Clerks, General7,380$37,720100%
    3Fast Food and Counter Workers6,470$23,33099%
    4Cashiers6,050$23,24088%
    5General and Operations Managers5,980$78,95038%
    6Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers5,840$49,18088%
    7Registered Nurses4,890$75,00010%
    8Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners4,390$29,79083%
    9Stockers and Order Fillers4,280$30,21080%
    10Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators3,790$61,47065%
    BetKentucky

    For more on this list, visit Bet Kentucky.

