What is the risk of losing your job to AI in Wyoming?

(Wyoming) – Like it or not, artificial intelligence is here to stay. And while there are dozens of positive possibilities with it, what does it mean for the future of your job?

The group, BetKentucky has looked into exactly that with regards to several of the most popular careers in the state. Here’s what they found;

Here is a Top 10 table of Wyoming’s most common jobs (based on number of employees) that are at risk of getting replaced by AI:

Popularity of Job in Wyoming Job Number of Employees Average Salary Risk of Losing Job to AI 2 Office Clerks, General 7,380 $37,720 100% 14 Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing Clerks 3,500 $37,560 100% 25 Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers 2,270 $30,580 100% 3 Fast Food and Counter Workers 6,470 $23,330 99% 46 Fast Food Cooks 1,280 $23,280 98% 43 Driver/Sales Workers 1,370 $22,490 96% 26 Secretaries and Administrative Assistants, Except Legal, Medical, and Executive 2,200 $37,680 94% 35 Receptionists and Information Clerks 1,680 $29,650 93% 36 Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers 1,620 $37,620 91% 4 Cashiers 6,050 $23,240 88% BetKentucky

However, it’s not all bad news for the people of Wyoming. Here are the jobs that have the lowest risk of getting taken over by AI: Popularity of Job in Wyoming Job Number of Employees Average Salary Risk of Losing Job to AI 27 Electricians 2,190 $61,260 5% 44 Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers 1,300 $60,040 5% 7 Registered Nurses 4,890 $75,000 10% 22 Elementary School Teachers, Except Special Education 2,520 $60,650 12% 21 First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades and Extraction Workers 2,570 $75,310 14% 31 Secondary School Teachers, Except Special and Career/Technical Education 1,840 $60,900 15% 20 Carpenters 2,580 $48,030 18% 50 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters 1,090 $48,000 21% 33 First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers 1,770 $77,630 26% 49 Childcare Workers 1,150 $23,340 32% BetKentucky

And, here is the Top 10 Most Popular Jobs in Wyoming, and the risk of losing the job to AI : Popularity of Job in Wyoming Job Number of Employees Average Salary Risk of Losing Job to AI 1 Retail Salespersons 8,060 $28,500 66% 2 Office Clerks, General 7,380 $37,720 100% 3 Fast Food and Counter Workers 6,470 $23,330 99% 4 Cashiers 6,050 $23,240 88% 5 General and Operations Managers 5,980 $78,950 38% 6 Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers 5,840 $49,180 88% 7 Registered Nurses 4,890 $75,000 10% 8 Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners 4,390 $29,790 83% 9 Stockers and Order Fillers 4,280 $30,210 80% 10 Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators 3,790 $61,470 65% BetKentucky

For more on this list, visit Bet Kentucky.