‘We’re still hurting’: Family members plan Thursday vigil for Anderson Antelope Sr.

(Riverton, WY) – Local residents are invited to participate in a vigil at 1 p.m. Thursday honoring the late Anderson Antelope Sr., who was killed by a Riverton police officer on Sept. 21, 2019, in the Walmart parking lot.

The remembrance event will take place “at the spot where they shot Andy,” Antelope’s sister Lavina Bell said.

She anticipates standing in that location for about an hour, wearing a red shirt and holding a banner in honor of her brother, who “never received any justice” after he was fatally shot four years ago.

“(It’s) heartbreaking for the family,” Bell said. “We’re still hurting. We hurt. We have to live with this every day … and it’s really painful, (because) right now there’s nothing we can do.”

Anyone interested in joining Bell on Thursday is “more than welcome” to “come (and) stand with me,” she said, inviting attendees to wear red, bring banners, and make speeches during the event if they so choose.

Bell had planned to organize another memorial walk in her brother’s honor this year, but she wasn’t able to raise enough money to support that kind of undertaking, so she said she “decided to go ahead and just go over there for his memorial (and) stand there at Walmart.”

“This is for my brother,” she said. “I’ll always be here for my brother, every year.”

