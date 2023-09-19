WATCH: Vehicles ARE weapons

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video asserting that vehicles are, quite literally, weapons.

In the video, IPR compared a vehicle to a bullet, stating that “The force of a 9mm bullet is 409 lbs.” The video compared that fact to another, involving a vehicle.

“In a crash with a stable object, at 30 miles per hour, a 100 lb. person produces 3,000 lbs. of force,” the video stated. “That means just a 30 mph car crash has a greater force than a 9mm gun.”

The video then noted that the force then goes straight into whatever else is in front of a driver.

“Simply wearing a seatbelt can lighten that force by over 50%,” the video posited. “Vehicle safety needs to be treated equally with firearm safety. Not wearing your seatbelt is like driving a loaded gun. Cars can take lives. Wear a seatbelt and save yours.”

The video then showed footage of different examples of car crashes, demonstrating how pivotal a seatbelt is when a crash occurs. The footage showed that wearing a seatbelt could save your life.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about how vehicles are, in fact, weapons.

