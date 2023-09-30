WATCH: Three steps to surviving Wyoming roads

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video detailing the three steps to surviving Wyoming roads.

“Last year in Wyoming, there were more than 26,000 people involved in crashes and nearly 2,500 people were injured or died on our roads,” the video began.

According to the video, they all had one thing in common:

They didn’t know they would be in a crash that day.

None of us expect to be in a car accent. None of us plan on it. Certainly, none of us look forward to it. But it happens, more than one would think.

The video then showed footage of various crashes in Wyoming, including crash simulations involving dummies that show what actually happens when a car wrecks.

“We average three to four crashes in our lifetime,” Noel Cooper with IPR stated. “For most of us, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ we are in a crash…we need to be prepared for ‘when’ we are in a crash.”

IPR then offered three steps to “Survive the Wild West Roads in Wyoming:”

Always buckle up

Always pay attention

Never drive drunk

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about how to survive Wyoming roads, and stay tuned until the end for a chance to win a 55″ Smart TV.