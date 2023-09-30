WATCH: Don’t be caught dead without a seatbelt

Injury Prevention Resources recently shared a video in which they urged drivers to not be caught dead without a seatbelt.

The video began by stating that head-on collisions are a common cause of fatalities in auto accidents.

“If only those people had their seatbelts on…” the video posited.

The video then showed examples of how pivotal a seatbelt is during a car crash.

“Seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%,” the video stated. “Don’t get caught dead without it.”

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively and never driving impaired.

Watch this video to learn more about the importance of wearing a seatbelt, and stay tuned until the end for a chance to win a 55″ Smart TV.