Warming hut now operating 24/7

(Riverton, WY) – The warming hut provided by Wind River Family and Community Health Care (Wind River Cares) is now operating 24/7, according to a Jan. 6 Facebook post.

For those seeking shelter or looking to assist someone in need, the warming hut is located behind 789 Smokeshop & Casino.

A comment on the post from Wind River Cares says donations are welcome. They are in need of blankets, towels, washcloths, and hygiene items. Non-perishable food items such as canned soups, cups of noodles, and other such items would also be appreciated.

The Riverton Police Department has also been helping when they can to provide individuals rides to the warming hut.

“It’s helping us,” said RPD chief Eric Hurtado when asked about it. He wasn’t able to confirm if there have been fewer arrests since they started providing rides, but he said the reception has been pretty good.

“The impression is it’s very helpful. It gives the officers a good, positive option when handling certain types of calls.”

For more information, call Wind River Cares at the following numbers: 307-438-3421 or 307-438-3370.

