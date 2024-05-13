Three business licenses on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes two resolutions – one regarding public record requests, and another for Police Officer Week.

The council will also consider three business licenses for:

-Stephanie Smith with EasTex Tower LLC

-Kevin French with Anchored LLC, doing business as 307 Ads

-Debbi Duhon with Cajun Rendezvous.

Under unfinished business, the council will consider renewing the town contract with TextMyGov.

There are two new business items on the agenda:

-a certificate of substantial completion and advertising final payment for Inberg-Miller

-water PER engineer selection

The council will also hear reports from the public works department and the mayor before adjourning.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the town YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information, call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.