(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions look warm and dry today and most likely tomorrow as well, with no precipitation expected.

A winter weather system looks to reach the area for Thursday and Friday.

Accumulating snow, cold temperatures, and gusty winds accompany this weather system.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s and 20’s. h/t NWSR