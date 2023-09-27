Video in Marketing Workshop featuring Will Hill of County 10 on Thursday

Join us for another fantastic workshop from the Bootstrap Collaborative on Thursday, Sept. 28th at 5:30 pm. This workshop will feature Will Hill from County 10 and Matt Wright, professional videographer and producer at Wyoming PBS.

“Video in Marketing” WORKSHOP

Thursday, Sept. 28th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

If you’ve been wanting to incorporate video into your marketing but just don’t know how or where to start, this workshop will provide insight into the tools and platforms and provide helpful tips and tricks. AI options will be discussed.

Food and drink will be provided.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.