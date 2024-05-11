The Lander Biz Show: Kindness in action with Westward Heights

(Lander, WY)– Welcome back to another exciting episode of The Lander Biz Show, where we delve into the heart of local businesses and the extraordinary individuals driving them forward. I’m thrilled to be your host, alongside Owen Sweeney!

In today’s episode, we embark on a journey of kindness with Caitlin Delbridge, shining a spotlight on Westward Heights Senior Living. At Westward Heights, their mission, “Dignity in Life,” isn’t just a slogan; it’s a way of life. Caitlin’s passion for providing unparalleled quality of life and care for seniors and her team permeates every aspect of her leadership, setting a standard of excellence that’s truly commendable.

We delve deep into what makes Westward Heights a beacon of light in our community. During our conversation, Caitlin shares insights into why Westward Heights consistently receives accolades and awards. Spoiler alert: it’s not just about the facilities or programs—it’s about the people. The team at Westward Heights isn’t just colleagues; they’re a family united by a common goal: enriching the lives of those they serve.

As Caitlin takes us behind the scenes, we uncover the secrets to their success. From fostering a supportive work environment to leading by example, Caitlin’s leadership philosophy shines through. It’s evident that her dedication to her team is reciprocated in the glowing reviews and testimonials from employees who rave about their experience at Westward Heights.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Caitlin Delbridge and the entire team at Westward Heights for their tireless dedication to making a difference in the lives of seniors. And of course, a big thank you to our sponsor, Fremont Toyota of Lander, for their continued support in bringing these inspiring stories to light.