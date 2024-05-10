Lookback: The “Friendship” and “Merci” Trains

A series where we take a #lookback at the stories and history of our community, brought to you by Mick Pryor, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

The aftermath of World War II left Europe war-torn and desolate. Under Nazi occupation, the Germans seized 20% of the French food production. Consumer good shortages were felt across the country and due to a lack of fuel, fertilizer, and workers, French farm production fell by another 50%. Following the war, France needed to rebuild itself.

American journalist from Washington, Drew Pearson, proposed that the United States send a train to France filled with food and other supplies to help their people. The “Friendship Train” was planned as a grassroots movement free from government control. As the train traveled across the county, it would stop in towns to collect donations of food and clothing. When the Friendship Train left Los Angeles on November 7, 1947, Pearson only hoped to collect 80 train cars of food to send to France. and headed east. However, as word spread of the Freedom Train, more and more donations were given as the train traversed county by county, state by state. Soon, the train reached Wyoming where it would pass through Greenwater, Rawlins, Laramie, and Cheyenne. By the time the Freedom Train reached the east coast, it had collected over 700 cars of food, clothing, and fuel, including some monetary donations used to purchase additional supplies. The donations totaled up to an estimated $40 million in value.

These supplies were quickly sent to France where they were met with gratitude by the French people. The generosity of the American people inspired a French rail worker and war veteran André Picard to reciprocate the gesture with gifts of their own. Picard proposed the idea to send a decorated boxcar decorated and loaded with gifts, wines, lace headdresses, and perfumes from France in a decorated Forty and Eight boxcar (French boxcars used during World War I and II, and by the Americans following the liberation of France, named Forty and Eight because they could fit either forty soldiers or eight horses.) A local veterans organization adopted the proposal and began reaching out to accept donations to fill the “Merci Train.” Like the Friendship Train, word spread of the Merci Train, and they quickly received more donations than they could accept. The French Government approved the project of the Merci Train and the national veteran’s organization took control of the program, receiving thousands of gifts. Eventually, the Merci Train grew from sending a singular car to sending 49 total cars filled with French goods: one to each of the 48 states and the 49th to be shared between D.C. and the territory of Hawaii.

Though most families were struggling to survive, over 6 million French families donated items of value. Not only were small gifts of ashtrays and champagne put in the Merci train cars, but priceless relics as well. The original bust of Benjamin Franklin created by French sculptor Jean Antoine Houdon was donated, as were dozens of rare paintings, and the first motorcycle ever built. These 49 train cars were brought loaded onto the French ship Magellan, but the gifts kept pouring in by the hundred. Eventually, too many gifts were brought that several thousand had to be left on the docks in France, never to be brought over to America.

The Magellan arrived in American weeks later on February 2, 1949 with the words “Merci America” painted in large lettering along her side. 25,000 spectators watched the Magellan pull into port where the trains were distributed amongst the states. The Wyoming car was received two weeks later in front of the State Capitol building in Cheyenne. The contents were kept by the state museum, though some goods were spread across the various counties and given to local museums. The Wyoming car from the Merci train has been restored and can be found on display at the American Legion Post #6 in Cheyenne.

General R. L. Esmay, the executive chairman of the state distributing committee for the Merci train aptly summed up the exchange of the Freedom and Merci train by saying “The French people gave more than we did. We gave from our abundance; they gave from their poverty.”

