Fort Washakie High School’s formal prom a success

(Fort Washakie, WY) – On April 24, County 10 received an email from Fort Washakie High School teacher Michael Read asking if we could put out a call for formal attire for their students’ prom on May 4. County 10 put together a little #Activate10 post asking for donations.

Read emailed us again this week to let us know that the prom was successful and to thank the community.

“I wanted to shout out to County 10 and the Fremont County Community. Two weeks ago, Fort Washakie High School asked for help acquiring formal clothing for the students’ prom. The support was huge!

“Thanks to the support, attendees used more than 20 dresses and several dress shirts and pants.

“The students wanted a formal prom, and thanks to you all, they had a great time.”

Way to be there for these students, Fremont County!