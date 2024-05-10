Fremont County School District #1 is having a garage sale!!

Over the last couple of years FCSD #1 has compiled a list of equipment as surplus/disposable equipment, all the following items have been declared surplus/disposable by the Board of Trustees of FCSD #1. We are running out of space and need to get rid of these items. Below is a list of items that FCSD #1 will accept sealed bids for, with the winner being the highest bidder.

All items will be sold as is, with no expectation of assistance to repair prior to pick up. All interested parties may contact Dave Peevey, Transportation Supervisor at 307-332-3798 to schedule an appointment to view the items.

Surplus Property List

2005 78 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with 8.3L Cummins engine in good condition 98,911 miles. VIN# 5999 2005 78 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with 8.3L Cummins engine in good condition 163896 miles. VIN # 6000 2006 66 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with C-7 Cat engine in good condition 108,152 miles. VIN # 2822 2006 66 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with C-7 Cat engine in good condition 107,418 miles. VIN # 2823 2007 60 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with C-7 Cat engine in good condition 107,733 miles. VIN # 1054 2007 66 passenger Bluebird bus A3RE with C-7 Cat engine in good condition 111,838 miles. VIN # 1055 1995 Brown GMC extended cab K2500 pick up with 454CID engine in good condition 118,594 miles. VIN #8142 1996 Red Chevrolet K2500 regular cab with topper pick up 5.7L engine in good condition 145,628 miles. VIN# 8429 1999 ford F-250 maroon and silver regular cab with sno-way plow 6.8L engine in good condition 91,833 miles. VIN # 0942 1999 Ford F-250 Gold regular cab with 5.4L engine in good condition 110,881 miles. VIN # 4310 2006 Brown Ford Taurus 4 door car 3.0L engine in good condition 96494 miles. VIN# 2622 2006 Brown Ford Taurus 4 door car 3.0L engine in good condition 136243 miles VIN# 2623 1 Sno-way plow off of 2002 Ford F 250 Agril-fab 42” 12.5HP tow behind flail mower Model # 45-03613 Waltco cargo van tailgate lift 2000LB Model # 397R 42 concrete parking barriers 2 Mills equipment CO. single compartment oval oil tanks 275Gal Sno-way plow off of 1996 ¾ ton Chevy pickup.

FCSD #1 will accept sealed bids until the close of business on May 23, 2024 (4:00 p.m.). Please mark each sealed bid with appropriate item # and a short description. All bids should be dropped off at the FCSD #1 Central Office building, located at 863 Sweetwater Street, Lander, WY 82520.

All winning bidders will be notified no later than the close of business on May 29, 2024. Once you are notified you have won an item, please bring a certified cashier’s check to the Central Administration building, you will be given a receipt to show to staff at the bus garage to pick up your item. The bus garage is located at 1795 Main Street. All winning bidders are responsible for picking up and transporting their items.