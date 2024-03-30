VIDEO: Firefighters, volunteers teamed up for a successful 2024 Easter egg hunt in Hudson

(Hudson, WY) – Dozens of kiddos got their Easter candy fix in Hudson today, March 30, following the Easter egg hunt put on by the Fremont County Fire Protection District and Hudson volunteer firefighters, as well a number other local volunteers and Easter Bunny helpers. Vince Tropea, County 10 Vince Tropea, County 10



The candy hunters gathered at the Hudson Fire Hall, and were especially on the lookout for the prized “golden egg,” which was 3D printed and contained a hidden fire truck.

The special egg also secured a chocolate Easter bunny for the lucky finder, which organizers said carries on a local tradition of Veterans giving out chocolate bunnies as an extra special prize.

After splitting the sugar searchers into their specific age groups, they were off right at 10:00 AM, and laid claim to eggs both inside and around the Fire Hall.

Check out the video of the opening run and photos of all the fun below!

