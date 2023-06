Riverton athlete Lewis Fancher shares his story to a crowd of supporters at the Neustädtischer Markt, Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany on June 15, 2023, during the Final Leg of the Torch Run to the World Games in Berlin.

Lewis was selected as one of eight United States residents to run the Flame of Hope before the Special Olympics World Games in Germany, which are currently underway. Click here to listen to our interview with Lewis before he left!