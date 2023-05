(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Special Olympian Lewis Fancher will get the opportunity of a lifetime this June. He was selected as one of eight United States residents to run the Flame of Hope before the Special Olympics World Games in Germany this June.

Fancher recently appeared on KOVE to discuss Special Olympics, how he heard the news that he was selected and how you can support his trip.

To make a financial donation to Lewis, click here.

