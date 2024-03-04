Lander Masters Special Olympic team brought home several medals from 2024 Winter State Games

(Jackson, WY) – Four local athletes from the Lander Masters Special Olympic team competed in the Winter State Games from Tuesday, February 27 to Thursday, February 29 in Jackson.

“Lander Masters Special Olympic team had a great time and brought home several medals in the 200, 400, and 800 meter snowshoe races!!” shared Ron Grogan, Lander Masters Special Olympic coordinator.

County 10 has contacted other local Special Olympics teams for their results and photos to share as well. We will share them as we receive them.

