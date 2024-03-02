More

    Special Olympics Riverton brought home some hardware from Winter State Games

    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Special Olympics Riverton

    (Jackson, WY) – Three local athletes from Special Olympics Riverton competed in the Winter State Games from Tuesday, February 27 to Thursday, February 29 in Jackson.

    For the first time since 2019, Special Olympics Riverton competed in a winter sport – snowshoeing.

    Congratulations to Clifford, Jordan and Luke on earning seven gold and two silver medals at Winter State Games!

    County 10 has contacted other local Special Olympics teams for their results and photos to share as well. We will share them as we receive them.

