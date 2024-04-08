Riverton City Council to discuss funding requests from 18 community service groups during work session Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall.

The agenda for the meeting includes a legislative update.

The council will also consider community service contract proposals from 18 organizations requesting a total of almost $744,000 in funding.

Advertisement

“The City of Riverton receives direct distribution funding from the State of Wyoming each year,” staff explained in a memo to the council. “Historically, the monies are allocated towards one-time purchases and capital expenditures, and a portion is provided to local programs and organizations that benefit the community’s citizens.”

Last year, the council approved a total of $275,000 in community service contract funding to 13 local entities, staff said, and they “recently funded another entity with unused awarded funding.”

Organizations requesting funding this year include:

-Central Wyoming CATS, which requested $10,000 to help pay for utilities and payroll

-Child Development Services of Fremont County, which requested $113,600 to help offer childcare on weekdays “with extended hours year-round to allow community members to go to work”

-Eagle’s Hope Transitions Center, which requested $55,000 to help pay for utilities and property insurance

-Injury Prevention Resources, which requested $9,500 to help “maintain and execute” multiple programs

-Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County, which requested $5,000 “to provide more supports for juveniles who have ben cited within the City of Riverton”

-MMIPWindRiver.org, which requested $3,000 “to purchase awareness flags for display along Riverton’s Main Street to promote MMIP and community safety”

-PAWS for Life Animal League, which requested $65,000 “to make the living conditions of our animals better and improve the shelter’s functionality”

-R Recreation, which requested $135,000

-Riverton Chamber of Commerce, which requested $69,245 to promote tourism and economic development and facilitate community partnerships and growth

-Riverton Help Center, which requested $24,000

-Riverton Little League, which requested $3,000 for utilities and field maintenance

-Riverton Swim Club, which requested $10,000 “to host two swim meets” and “for coaching salaries”

-Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, which requested $5,000 to be distributed among its benevolent fund, reserve account, and mutual aid account

-Special Olympics Riverton, which requested $15,000 to purchase “much-needed” equipment to continue training athletes from Riverton to compete in area and state games

-Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, which requested $55,000 to “bolster and enhance the general operations of maintaining social detox beds in Riverton”

-Wind River Refuge, which requested $75,000

-Wind River Transportation Authority, which requested $49,521.30 to “kickstart” several projects by covering “the initial costs associated with route expansion, program implementation, and operational expenses”

-Wyoming Senior Citizens Inc., which requested $12,000 “to modify the existing front entrance of our main office in Riverton to accommodate those members of the community who are disabled”



Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

Advertisement