U.S. Senate candidate hosting a town hall event in Lander Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Casper resident Reid Rasner is running as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. He is hosting a town hall event on Saturday, Jan. 13, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW in Lander, 11 Tweed Lane.

This event is part of his “We the People” Tour, which is a series of town halls across Wyoming.

Rasner stated about the Tour, “I am looking forward to meeting the people and listening to the challenges we are all facing together.”

These gatherings will provide an opportunity for voters to engage directly with Rasner, share their concerns, and contribute to the development of actionable solutions, according to a campaign press release.

Rasner is running against U.S. Senator John Barrasso, who was sworn into the U.S. Senate in 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025.

The primary election is August 20, 2024.

Learn more about Rasner here.

h/t Reid Rasner

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising.