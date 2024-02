Two Fremont County residents were included in Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s list of nominees for state offices, boards and commissions this week.

Gordon has nominated Jason Kintzler as a new appointment to the Wyoming Community College Commission to complete an unexpired term, and he nominated Eli Bebout for reappointment to the Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission as a member-at-large.

The nominees are subject to confirmation by the Wyoming Senate.



For more information contact the governor’s office.

