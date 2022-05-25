Trujillo steps down; Wind River looks for their next football head coach

(Fremont County, WY) – Mykah Trujillo has resigned from his position as the head coach of the Wind River Cougars football team, per Wyoming-Football.com. Trujillo is off to Evanston to be closer to his family and help work on his family’s ranch. He says as of right now, he doesn’t plan to coach, but isn’t completely ruling it out either. “If the opportunity is there, then maybe.”

Trujillo coached seven seasons for the Cougars going 20-40. The best season came last year, when they went 7-3 and fell in the semi-finals. For Trujillo, it was not an easy decision to leave the team.

“That was the hardest part of this decision. I talked about just coming up to the coach for the season, but it’s about family,” Trujillo said.

“When I first got here, the program needed to be uplifted. We went from six-man practices to a full team practice. “The weight room, from what it was when I got here to now, is amazing as well.”

Trujillo thanks the community for the support they have given him and the Cougar football program over the last seven seasons. “Thank you for your support! To make the program what it is right now and get the team moving in the right direction. It was about the boys and I thank you!”

With the announcement, Wind River becomes the 11th school in the state that will make, or has made, a football coaching change. It’s the first one in Fremont County at this time. According to the report from Wyoming-Football.com, the Cougars have not found their next head coach at this time.