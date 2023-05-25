Central Wyoming College course schedules for summer and fall are now available

CWC now offers a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership and Early Childhood Education. Other new coursework at Central Wyoming College aims to contribute to an ongoing revision of the nation’s food systems.



The courses offered at Central Wyoming College are your pathways to possibilities. Our transfer programs, associate degrees, training certificates, and online offerings ensure that you can achieve the education you want, to reach YOUR goals. Outstanding faculty, small class sizes, flexible class scheduling, and academic support along the way ensure your success.

Pathways Include:

Associate of Arts degrees

Associate of Science degrees

Associate of Applied Science degrees

Bachelor of Applied Science degrees

Certificates

Bachelor of Applied Science degrees offers students multiple pathways to completion at Central Wyoming College. We also offer classes for adult learners who would like an opportunity to complete their high school education through our career and college readiness programs. High school students can take advantage of higher learning opportunities through college preparatory classes that include dual and concurrent enrollment.

Associate degrees can be completed in as little as two years full-time, or part-time at a pace that suits you. The Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees are designed to transfer to a four-year college or university. Associate of Applied Science degrees is generally pursued by students who plan to enter the workforce following graduation from CWC.

To support a changing meat economy, Central Wyoming College’s meat science initiative is training a new generation of butchers in meat processing and marketing-supported by small to mid-scale, locally-minded meat enterprises.

Our certificate programs are shorter alternatives to degree programs and offer the opportunity to refresh or pick up master skills in a particular area. Certificates can open up new opportunities for you and your career, enhancing your desirability to employers.

Fall courses start Monday, August 21!