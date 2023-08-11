Treks, festivals, a fly-in, music and fun this weekend in Fremont County!

Can you believe it? Only one more full week before (don’t say it!) school begins. Hey, summer isn’t over yet, but it sure has flown by! Fortunately, we’re in for some perfect weather this weekend, which is great because there are some awesome things going on. Looks like Dubois is going to be hoppin’ with their annual fly-in and the Dubois Fire Department’s annual Buffalo BBQ…there’s lots of music going on in Riverton with a bluegrass festival, plus some music and a movie in City Park…a couple of treks are going on out at Boysen State Park and also in Historic Lander… there’s stargazing in Sinks Canyon…always something to do on the weekends in Fremont County!

Did you know that this week was National Farmers Market Week? Let’s get out and support the local markets this weekend and show appreciation for our local producers! Shoshoni has their market tonight from 5-7:00 p.m.; on Saturday, Riverton has theirs from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Lander Local Food Market goes from 9:00-12:00 p.m., and the Lander Valley Farmers Market is actually having a National Farmers Market Week Celebration from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with lots of vendors, games, and live music! And if you wanna pop some tags, check out County 10’s Garage Sales…you can post yours, too!

Speaking of posting stuff…do you have your activities and events listed on County 10’s event calendar? It’s the best way to let everyone know what great things are in the works and what you’ve got going on in the 10!

Whatever activities or recreation you have planned this weekend…get out and enjoy the sunshine, be safe, and have fun!

On Friday…

Jade, jade, jade! That’s three days of jade at the 2nd Annual Wyoming Jade Festival kicking off at 9:00 a.m. at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall today and tomorrow, and then at Monk King Bird Pottery on Sunday. Rough specimens, carvings, jewelry, spheres and more! New this year will be a Sunday Tailgate and a Pocket Piece Competition. Grandma’s Burritos will be servin’ up food. Admission is just $1, kids are free! For more information, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

For quilt lovers, the Never Sweat Needler’s Quilt Guild’s Dubois Quilt Festival beings today at 10:00 a.m. and runs through the weekend at the Headwaters Center, 20 Stalnaker Street. Over 100 quilts will be on display! There will be vendors, a boutique corner, Cowboy Raffle Baskets, and speaking of raffles, there’s a chance to win a beautiful “Timberline Log Cabin” quilt! Tickets are $2 each or 6 for $10; proceeds benefit the Dubois Kiwanis. The festival runs through the weekend on Friday and Saturday from 10:00-6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00-2:00 p.m. For more information, contact Leigh Tuckey at 307-455-3639 or Candy Good at 307-455-2672.

Bluegrass music lovers, got a hankerin’ for some live bluegrass? It’s the 4th Annual Jimmie Bales Bluegrass Festival at the Wild Willow Kampground, about 5 miles North of Riverton, 1124 Hwy 26/789 going on tonight, Saturday, and Sunday! Bring your chairs and blankets, picnic food, snacks, and drinks, kick back and enjoy some bluegrass, country western, and gospel tunes. Musicians, bring your instruments and gear and come join in on some jams! For more information, visit the Riverton Music & Dance Music Jam Facebook page or call Jimmie Bales at 307-851-0051.

What?? Only two more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos, and this will be an awesome one…it’s Military Appreciation Night, and there will be a special speaker: Dan Starks of the National Museum of Military Vehicles! Broncs, bulls, roping, barrels…kids can ride a sheep and participate in the Kids’ Calf Scramble! Cash-only admission; tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and FREE for kids ages 5 and under. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Gonna be a fun day in Dubois! It’s the 2023 Fly-In and Community Aviation Day at the Dubois Municipal Airport. Get there early for the Kiwanis’ Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast from 6:30 – 10:00 a.m. (adults $5, children ages 8 and under, just $3). The Opening Ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m., then enjoy all sorts of activities such as Search & Rescue Training, “Jr. Flight School” for kids, a game of “Baggage Claim Bingo”…horse and buggy rides, music, concessions, and more! That afternoon, head over to the annual Dubois Fire Department Buffalo BBQ starting at 4:00 p.m. at Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane (WRTA will be providing SafeRides tonight).

The Riverton Museum is hosting Wind River Visitors Council’s Boysen Dam Historical Adventure Trek this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Take a guided walk around the state park and learn about the history of the reservoir and the Boysen Dams. Meet at the Riverton Museum at 9:00 a.m.; bring water and a sack lunch. The trek is just $20 and includes the bus ride, but you have to reserve your space, so be sure to sign up on the website, or call the museum at 307-856-2665. Visit the Riverton Museum’s Facebook page.

Also in the Fremont County Museum circuit of “Adventure Trek” events, the Pioneer Museum in Lander is having its Historic Lander Houses Trek today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gather in front of the Noble Hotel at 3rd and Main, then learn about the history of some of the historic homes on Lander’s Northside! It’s just $10, but reservations are required, so book online on the website, or call 307-332-3339 for details.

“I’m forever blowing bubbles…” (made you sing it)! Bring the kids for some “super soapy” fun at STEAM Saturday Bubble Day at the C.A.T.S Museum this afternoon from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. There will be a monster foam machine and big bubbles, small bubbles…just lots and lots of bubbles! Wear clothes that can get wet, and bring a towel and water bottles. This event is $3 per person, or FREE for C.A.T.S. Museum members. For more information, visit their Facebook page, or call 307-463-0313 for more info.

It’s the finale of the Sugarbeats Summer concert series, tonight featuring the country and Americana tunes of Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash starting at 5:00 p.m. in Riverton City Park. The concert is free; bring your chairs and blankets…food and drinks are available for purchase. Stay after the concert for R-Recreation’s Movie in the Park: “Footloose”, the show starts at dusk, around 9:00 p.m. or so. For more information, visit the Sugarbeats and R-Recreation Facebook pages. For more about the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, visit their website at bsojc.com.

Look up! Wyoming has such amazing beautiful night skies, and tonight you can go to the Sinks Canyon visitors center and join Alan Corey and the staff for a Stars of Sinks Canyon “Star Party” from 10:00-11:00 p.m. While star-gazing, you can “learn about various constellations and why dark skies are vital to both humans and wildlife.” Telescopes and dark sky apps are welcome…bring your headlight or flashlight with a red light function. And guess what? The Perseid meteor showers peak this weekend, so there’s an added bonus! For more information, visit the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page or call 307-332-6333.