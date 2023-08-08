WhatsHappening: 2nd annual Wyoming Jade Festival in Jeffrey City begins Friday

(Jeffrey City, WY) – Head to the Jeffrey City Fire Hall starting Friday, August 11 at 9 am for the 2nd annual Wyoming Jade Festival.

The event lasts three days in total. The first two days are at the Fire Hall from 9 am to 5 pm and on Sunday, August 13, head to Monk King Bird Pottery for the parking lot sale starting at 9 am.

Last year’s event drew quite the crowds from across Wyoming and folks from out of state as well.

“Last year’s attendance exceeded expectations when many folks from as far away as California, Utah and Colorado attended,” shared one of the organizers Dave Freitag.

The Wyoming Jade on display will be of the highest caliber.

“There will be the finest examples of Wyoming Jade on display, and for sale at the show,” Dave explained. “Some of these specimens were found over 50 years ago during the Jade Rush Days. Today, it is nearly impossible to find these uncut and unhammered specimens in the wild. Most of these types run between $1000 and $2000 a pound now. There will be specimens at the show that exceed $10,000.”

Check out all of the details on the flyer below!

h/t Nachalo Freitag