Sugarbeats Entertainment Summer Concert Series Finale

Don’t miss the last installment of the Sugarbeats Entertainment 2023 Summer Concert Series, happening this Saturday, August 12th. The concert will take place at Riverton City Park and will feature a performance by the Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash.

The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash will be taking the stage at 5:00 p.m., bringing you their signature blend of music that will surely get your toes tapping. This event is open to everyone, and the best part is, it’s completely free!

In addition to the live music, there will be food and drinks available for purchase, making it a great opportunity to enjoy some tasty treats while listening to great tunes.

Following the concert, stick around for a free movie screening presented by R Recreation. The movie of the night will be “Footloose,” offering a perfect way to unwind and enjoy a classic film with friends and family.

Bring your own seating, invite your friends, and make sure to join us for an evening filled with music, food, and entertainment. Let’s wrap up the summer concert series with a bang!

For more information, visit the Sugarbeats website. See you there!