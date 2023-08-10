Garage Sales this Weekend!

Here are the garage sales happening around the county this weekend! Be sure to visit our Garage Sale Page for a full map, all featured garage sales, and more!

704 E. Fremont Avenue

Riverton

Start Date: 08/11/2023

End Date: 08/12/2023

Start Time: 09:00 am

End Time: 04:00 pm (Friday) and 2:00 pm (Saturday)

Dining Room Table

Various Furniture

Clothes

TV Stand

Pampered Chef Dishes

Lots of other great items!

248 Left Hand Ditch Road

Arapahoe

Start Date: 08/11/2023

End Date: 08/12/2023

Start Time: 07:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

Friday Aug 11th 7-3

Saturday Aug 12 7-3

This is the third and final sale!! Everything is priced to sell and must go! Featuring amber dishes, antique furniture, metal wash basin, tools, books, DVD movies, old stereo systems turn table, speakers, old wash basin, oven. MUCH MORE!

410 Pinnacle Dr

Riverton

Start Date: 08/11/2023

End Date: 08/12/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 04:00 pm

Antique furniture, drywall tools, pop up camper, household items, minter saw, kid toys

3609 Tam O Shanter Dr.

Riverton

Start Date: 08/12/2023

End Date: 08/12/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 02:00 pm

We have some miscellaneous house items and kids stuff.

Want to have your Garage Sale featured on County10.com, added to the map, and shared on County 10’s FB page for more views?

Click Here!