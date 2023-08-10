WRTA to provide SafeRides at Dubois Fireman’s BBQ

(Dubois, WY) – SafeRides will be running for the annual Dubois Fire Department Buffalo BBQ starting at 4 pm on Saturday, August 12, held at Dubois Town Park.

SafeRides are provided free of charge.

Rides can also be provided by calling 307-851-9800.

Advertisement

Tragically, Fremont County leads the nation in the rate of vehicle fatalities related to impaired driving. Please do not drive while under the influence. It could ruin your day or even much worse.

The SafeRide is provided by the Fremont County ½% Tax and a grant provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program.