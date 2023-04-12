Three sexual assaults recently reported in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Three sexual assaults occurred in Riverton last week into Easter weekend, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log report released on April 10.

Two of the assaults were reported on April 7, and the third on April 8.

County 10 reached out to RPD, who confirmed that the three assaults are not related in any way, that suspects have been identified in each case, and that there is no immediate threat to the community.

Further details will remain sparse as with all sexual assault cases, but the report stated the incidents are all currently under investigation.