Three law enforcement grants on Dubois Town Council agenda for regular meeting Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda begins with a public hearing regarding short-term rental applications for 6 Warm Springs Road and 151 West Ramshorn.

The council will consider approving and issuing the special use permits later in the meeting.

First, the council will hear progress reports from Moose Willow Soap Co. and the Dubois Chamber of Commerce on their half percent economic development tax projects, and consider accepting the fiscal year 2022-2023 financial audit.

Transportation

Another action item on Wednesday’s agenda pertains to the half percent economic development tax and its use to support ground transportation in Fremont County.

Mayor Patricia Neveaux discussed the subject at the Nov. 6 meeting of the Fremont County Association of Governments, according to the agenda, which notes that Dubois “has been paying 10 percent of the economic development half-cent sales tax funds monthly to the Wind River Transit Authority as part of the ballot language for ground transportation,” despite the fact that the town “does not receive services for these funds.”

There are two non-profit entities in town that do offer transportation services to the local public, however: High Country Senior Citizens Center and Dubois Assisted Living.

The council will consider approving and authorizing Neveaux to sign agreements related to the topic Wednesday, “contingent on the concurrence of HSCC and DAL and ceasing payments to the WRTA,” according to the agenda.

Law enforcement grants

There are three action items on Wednesday’s agenda related to grants for law enforcement.

First, the council will consider accepting a $125,000 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program for law enforcement.

Second, the council will consider authorizing signatures for a $6,660 sub-award agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Program and the Dubois Police Department for a High Visibility Enforcement grant for the purchase of non-major equipment.

Finally, the council will consider authorizing signatures for a $54,000 sub-award agreement between the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Town of Dubois for communications and data equipment to be used by the Dubois Police Department.

Other action items on the agenda include:

-consider approving a request for extended hours on New Year’s Eve for Rustic Pine Tavern

-consider approving a temporary catering permit for Rustic Pine Tavern for the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting next week

-consider approving a Commercial Small Business utility category for 120 W. Ramshorn St.

-consider approving a $24,520 Tourism Asset Development grant for Said Creek Outfitters and Arcady Ridge Ranch for a winter advertising campaign

-consider approving accounts payable and TAD funds payable

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.