‘Ballgowns & Badges’ fundraiser set for Saturday, May 4 to support all city and county law enforcement agencies

(Riverton, WY) The newly-organized Fremont County Law Enforcement Foundation (FCLEF) has announced its first major fundraising event that will honor and support all city and county law enforcement agencies.

‘Ballgowns & Badges’ will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Chandelle Center in Riverton. Tickets are $50 per person or $800 for a corporate table (seats 8), and are available to purchase online on the FCLEF website at fclef.org, or from any board member. Tickets are also available at Twice But Nice Thrift in Riverton or checks can be sent to: FCLEF, P.O. Box 129, Riverton, WY 82501.

“This fundraiser is the first of many,” said FCLEF Vice President Tami Marshall. “We hope to get our 501c3 off the ground and running so that we can begin to disperse funds raised to our Fremont County Law Enforcement agencies.”

Plans for ‘Ballgowns & Badges‘ include a social hour, a delicious dinner, a live and silent auction, raffle prizes, and “some other surprises throughout the night,” Marshall said. “We are hoping to have a sold-out crowd, so please reach out to a board member for ticket purchase. We hope that everyone opens their hearts and their pocketbooks and shows our Fremont County law enforcement agencies that they matter to us, that our safety matters to us, and that we have their backs!”

FCLEF: Supporting all law enforcement agencies in Fremont County

FCLEF’s mission and goals are to raise funds through fundraisers and grants to support the needs of all Fremont County law enforcement agencies, with (but not limited to) equipment, vehicles, moving/hiring costs, and tools needed to ensure the safety of officers.

“We are raising funds for local law enforcement agencies for equipment needs…and quite frankly, any needs that may arise in helping our officers and deputies do their jobs more safely,” said FCLEF President Brett Johnson.

Once donated funds are accumulated, any law enforcement agency can apply for funding. FCLEF will receive the application submitted by the requesting agency and will award based on the specific needs identified. FCLEF Board members then vote on the application of funding for whatever the need(s) may be.

“All law enforcement agencies are encouraged to apply for grants, once we have funds to work with,” said FCLEF Treasurer Becky Kenyon. “We hope that any law enforcement agency or officer who has a specific need will apply.”

“Almost anything that law enforcement might need to ease their stressful days or their financial burden, we would like to help,” said Marshall. “There will be an application process for the funds, but our goal is to make it fast and easy. We want any agency to be able to request funds and receive them without a bunch of red tape. As a community in Fremont County, we are all aware of the hardships our law enforcement agencies face, and we are helping to guide the aid.”

FCLEF may also help facilitate or raise funds for families of fallen heroes in Fremont County, who die in the line of duty.

“FCLEF will be helping in any way we can on a case-to-case basis,” said Johnson.

“Our foundation was created to specifically help out Fremont County law enforcement agencies with needs that cannot be met with potential budgetary constraints,” said FCLEF Secretary Natasha Hatfield-Peck. “Ballgowns & Badges will be an annual event that has the goal of raising money for these agencies to get their hands on the things they need.”

FCLEF is actively collecting items for their live and silent auctions. “We’ve had several very generous donations so far, but are still collecting items, so please contact a board member if you have a desire to donate,” Marshall said.

For updates and information on FCLEF’s Ballgowns & Badges event, as well as other fundraising and donation opportunities, visit the FCLEF website or join their public Facebook group.