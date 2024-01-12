This week’s #listed features one of Riverton’s Finest homes

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

1005 Country Club Dr Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $925,000 Click here to view more about this property!

One of Riverton’s finest homes in the finest area of Riverton. Overlooking the Wind River and Mountains, a private setting next to the 2nd green at RCC. The private access road accesses this secluded estate. Enjoy mountain/river views from the hot tub. Multi-level decks for entertaining, and a Sunroom. There is extensive landscaping with a circular driveway. The walkout basement has a private yard area. The 40×40 heated shop has 3 doors, one 12′ for all your toys. An additional lot is included. Quality throughout! Call Kate Martin for additional information. For your private showing call 307-851-3999!

