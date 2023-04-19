This April, Lunch is on Teton Therapy!

April is National Occupational Therapy Month, so join Teton Therapy for two fun, free events showcasing the many ways Occupational Therapy can help you!

Friday, April 21st at 12:00pm – Riverton Clinic (1406 W Main Street)

Teton Therapy Riverton Occupational Therapists Zac Schaller, MOT, OTR/L, and Don Scott, COTA-L, will host a presentation all about feeling great as you work. “Making Your Workspace Work For You” will focus on the ergonomics necessary to keep you comfortable and productive at the office (or home office).

Tuesday, April 25th at 12:00pm – Lander Clinic (425 Lincoln Street)

What is “Fascial Counterstrain”? Could this innovative treatment technique help you live life pain-free? Join Teton Therapy Lander’s Liana Velasquez, OTR/L, as she discusses this specialty, her extensive training, and how to live better with Occupational Therapy.

Both events include a free hot lunch, and are free to the public.

Register today to secure your place at either (or both) of these fun, informative programs!

For the Lander program, call 307-332-2230 to RSVP

For the Riverton program, call 307-857-7074 to RSVP

Come lunch and learn with Teton Therapy!